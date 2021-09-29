J&K 'patwari' arrested while accepting bribe

"A complaint was received through ACB helpline, alleging that patwari, Halqa Dooru (Sopore) was demanding illegal gratification for issuance of documents pertaining to transfer of ancestral land.

Srinagar, Sep 29 (IANS) A 'patwari' (revenue official) in J&K's Sopore town was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Wednesday while accepting a bribe, a statement said.

"The complainant alleged that patwari G. Mustafa Lone was approached by the complainant and his brothers and sisters umpteen times for documents pertaining to inheritance, but the patwari demanded Rs 15,000 for issuance of these documents," an ACB statement said.

It said that after negotiating, the patwari settled for Rs 5,000 and on receipt of the complaint, a case was registered. A team was set up and laid a successful trap, catching Lone red-handed while demanding and accepting the money from the complainant.

The official was arrested and taken into the ACB's custody, the statement said.

--IANS

sq/vd