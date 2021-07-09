J&K plans helicopter service to connect tourist spots

In a move meant to cater to high-end tourists, the UT government has also decided to launch an air safari and air rides over tourist attractions such as the Dal Lake and adjoining areas.

Srinagar, July 9 (IANS) The tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir is set to get just the kind of tail wind it needs for a thrust forward with the proposed helicopter service connecting the tourist destinations within the Union Territory.

These plans were revealed during a meeting chaired by Basheer Ahmad Khan, Adviser to the Lieutenant Governor, and attended by senior officials on Friday. Khan said the plan would boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir by making a visit to its many scenic destinations that much more interesting.

The UT government was also looking at helicopter services to develop connectivity between important destinations in order to attract more visitors, Khan said.

He directed the officers present to identify destinations in both Jammu and Kashmir where helicopter services could be started to test out the idea.

The officials present discussed the possible locations and heard Khan direct them to start the preparatory work so that the plan could take off.

Khan said the exercise was meant to change the face of travel and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and open up new destinations in far-flung places.

The Adviser reminded the officials that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had given clear directions on mapping out the tourist destinations that are best suited for the proposed helicopter services.

