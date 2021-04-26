J&K Police arrest 2 terrorist associates

The police said that acting on a specific input, Baramulla Police arrested two terrorist associates of HM at Boniyar Baramulla.

Srinagar, April 26 (IANS) The J&K Police in north Kashmir's Baramulla district have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and recovered incriminating materials and two Chinese grenades from their possession, the police said on Monday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Liyaqat Ahmad Kakroo, a resident of Nambla Uri, and Akhtar Ahmad Mir, a resident of Barmnate Boniyar.

The police said incriminating materials and two Chinese grenades have been recovered from their possession.

"During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that both the arrested terrorist associates were involved in trading, smuggling and arranging arms and ammunition for the terror outfit," the police said.

Further investigation is underway.

