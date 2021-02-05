J&K police arrest 3 LeT terror associates

The officials said that acting on specific inputs, the police in Bandipora in a joint operation with the army and the CRPF apprehended three terror associates linked to LeT from Rakhi Hajin in Bandipora district.

Srinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) J&K police on Friday arrested three terror associates linked to proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba from Bandipora district and recovered incriminating materials from their possession, officials said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bashir Ahmed Mir, a resident of Rakhi Hajin, Irfan Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Bonikhan Mohalla Hajin, and Hilal Ahmad Parray, a resident of Parray Mohalla Hajin.

"As per police records, they were involved in providing shelter, logistic and other support to active terrorists in Sumbal and Hajin areas," the police said.

The police said that incriminating materials, including three live hand grenades, one AK-47 magazine and 21 AK rounds, were recovered from their possession.

"All the recovered materials have been taken into case record for further investigation," the police said.

