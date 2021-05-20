J&K police arrests 2 terrorist associates, recovers 6 grenades

Police said acting on specific information regarding movement of terrorists, a special checkpoint was set-up at the main market in the district.

Srinagar, May 20 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two terrorist associates in Kupwara district and recovered six live grenades from their possession, officials said on Thursday.

During checking, two suspicious persons, who on seeing the search party, tried to escape from the spot but were tactfully chased and apprehende.

They have been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Hajam and Abdul Hameed Hajam, both residents of Khawarpara Tangdhar.

"During search, incriminating materials including six live grenades have been recovered from their possession," the police said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation has been initiated in this regard.

--IANS

