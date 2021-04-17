JK Police arrests driver for defying police's signal

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested a man driving a car after he defied the police's signal twice asking him to stop.



"One Wagnor car was signalled to stop by a policeman at Awantipora Chowk in Pulwama but the driver hit the policeman and escaped from the spot. The vehicle was again signalled to stop at Padgampora bridge but again it didn't stop," read a statement by Jammu and Kashmir police.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed at Naka initially fired a warning aerial shot but the driver remained defiant and didn't stop the vehicle.

"Thus, due to mistaken identity over the suspicious act of driver, the vehicle was fired upon by the CRPF party, resulting in the tyre burst," the statement added.

A woman travelling in the car sustained bullet injuries in her right arm.

She was shifted to Bones and Joints Hospital in Srinagar and was stable.

"The injured policeman was also stable," added the statement. (ANI)

