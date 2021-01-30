J&K police arrests LeT terror associate

"Awantipora police along with 50 RR and 110 Bn CRPF arrested one terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT," police said.

Srinagar, Jan 30 (IANS) The Jammu & Kashmir Police have arrested an associate of proscribed Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in south Kashmir's Awantipora and recovered incriminating materials from his possession, officials said on Saturday.

He has been identified as Junaid Altaf, resident of Konibal, Pampore. Police said as per records he was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to active terrorists in Pampore and Khrew areas of Awantipora.

Police said he was also in touch with Pakistani terror commanders through various social media platforms.

"Incriminating material of proscribed terror outfit LeT has been recovered from his possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation," police said.

Police have filed an FIR and further investigation is in progress.

