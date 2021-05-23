J&K police busts narco-terror module, terrorist associate held

The arrested terrorist associate has been identified as Mujasir Ahmad Lone, resident of Karen Bala. 8 kgs of heroin worth Rs 50 crores was recovered from his possession.

Srinagar, May 24 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir police has busted a narco terror module by arresting a terror associate in North Kashmir's Kupwara district and also recovered a huge quantity of narcotic substance worth crores from his possession, officials said on Sunday.

"Other persons involved in the said narco-terror crime have also been identified and efforts are on to effect their arrest," police said.

Police said preliminary investigation hasA revealed that the module was in close contact with Pakistan based terror handlers and were involved in drug trade and assisting financially to active terrorists of the valley.

"The recoveries also exposed the inter connection between drug dealers and terrorists," police said.

"Moreover, the module was also working for terrorists to strengthen their activities in the valley and misguiding and motivating the gullible youth of the valley to join terrorist ranks."

Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been taken up.

