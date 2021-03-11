J&K police file chargesheet against Hizbul terrorist, aides

Srinagar, March 11 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed a chargesheet against a terrorist and three terrorist associates of proscribed outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, officials said on Thursday.

The police said a chargesheet was submitted in a case pertaining to an incident on September 14, 2020 when Ganderbal police along with the army busted a Hizbul Mujahideen module and arrested three terrorist associates identified as Arshid Ahmad Khan, a resident of Wayil Wudder, Majid Rasool Rather and Mohd Aasif Najar, both residents of Beehama Ganderbal, for hatching a criminal conspiracy for terrorist acts, harbouring terrorists and giving support to the proscribed terrorist organisations.