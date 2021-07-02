J&K police foil exfiltration bid, 4 arrested

Srinagar, July 2 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir police in North Kashmir's Baramulla have foiled an exfiltration bid in the Uri area by arresting four individuals, who were on their way towards the Line of Control (LoC) for exfiltration to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) via the Gowhallan Sector, officials said on Friday.

"The Baramulla police received specific information that three local youth were received by one Parvaiz Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Gohallan Uri who works as a guide, in order to exfiltrate them to POK through the Gowhallan sector," the police said.

Acting swiftly upon the input, a special team headed by Junaid Wali, SDPO, Uri, intercepted the group and arrested the said guide along with the three local youth.

"The arrested youth have been identified as Mohd Shafi Hajam and Reyaz Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Sheeri Mirhar, and Yasir Bhat from Chatloora Sopore," the police said.

Incriminating materials, including sharp knives, torch etc. were recovered from their possession, the police said.

A case under the relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress.

