J&K Police prevent 6 youth from joining terror ranks

Srinagar, May 27 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces prevented six youth from joining terror ranks at Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Thursday.
After conducting multiple raids, the Awantipora police along with the army and CRPF personnel apprehended six youth who were planning to join terrorist ranks, the police said.
The six youth have been identified as Aqib Ahmad Dobi from Tral, Mufeez Ahmad Zargar from Tral-e-Payeen, Saifullah Ahmad Shah from Takiya Gulab Bagh Tral, Liyaqat Ahmad Khanday alias Amir from Amlar Tral, Shoaib Ahmad Bhat from Chersoo Awantipora and Bilal Ahmad Zaboo from Tral-e-Bala.
"The said youth were motivated and indoctrinated by the terrorists and their associates to join terror ranks. Preliminary investigation revealed that the misguided youth were motivated by Pakistan-based self-styled terror commanders to join militancy," the police said.
--IANS
