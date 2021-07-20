J&K police prevents 14 boys from joining terror ranks in Anantnag

Srinagar, July 20 (IANS) As part of its efforts to bring misguided youth back into the mainstream, Anantnag Police of Jammu and Kashmir conducted a counselling-cum-interaction session with delinquent youth so as to prevent them from falling prey to pro-terrorism and anti-national propaganda, officials said on Tuesday.

The youth were counselled and handed over to their parents at District Police Office Anantnag. Preliminary investigation revealed that 14 boys in the age group of 18-22 years were in constant touch with various local terrorists over social media and also being lured by terrorists based in Pakistan to get recruited in terror folds.

During the counselling session, SSP Anantnag, Imtiyaz Hussain advised the parents to take proper care of their wards and keep a watch upon their activities, actions and behaviour.

He further said that parents should come forward and report any such activity of their wards so that they are mainstreamed through counselling by experts.

"The boys were properly counselled by Anantnag Police in presence of their parents and later handed over to their parents," police said.

It's pertinent to mention here that many counselling sessions were held by police officers for past many days with these vulnerable youths belonging to various areas of Anantnag district.

Community members and their parents have expressed their gratitude to Anantnag Police for this kind gesture and thereby saving life of the youths.

--IANS

zi/skp/