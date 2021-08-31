J&K police recover 1,200-year-old sculpture of goddess Durga

Srinagar, Aug 31 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered a 1,200-year-old sculpture of goddess Durga in Budgam district in central Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a specific information, the police in Budgam recovered the ancient sculpture from the Khan Sahab area.

"A team of officials from the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K government, were called for examination of the recovered sculpture in Budgam," the police said.