J&K police recover banned wild animal skin, 1 held

Srinagar Jan 30 (IANS) On a specific information provided by New Delhi-based Wild Life Crime Control Bureau, a team of J&K Police, CRPF and officials of the forest department raided the Shirpora area in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and recovered a large quantity of contraband wildlife products, including eight leopard skin, four musk deer pods and 38 bear gall bladders, officials said on Saturday.

One person identified as Gul Mohammad Ganai, a resident of Shirpora Anantnag, has been arrested in connection with the case. The police have filed a case and seized all the recovered banned items. Further investigations are on.

The police said that a large quantity of contraband wildlife items have also been recovered from Jammu as part of the same operation.

--IANS

