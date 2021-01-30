  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. J&K police recover banned wild animal skin, 1 held

J&K police recover banned wild animal skin, 1 held

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Jan 30th, 2021, 18:15:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Srinagar Jan 30 (IANS) On a specific information provided by New Delhi-based Wild Life Crime Control Bureau, a team of J&K Police, CRPF and officials of the forest department raided the Shirpora area in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and recovered a large quantity of contraband wildlife products, including eight leopard skin, four musk deer pods and 38 bear gall bladders, officials said on Saturday.

One person identified as Gul Mohammad Ganai, a resident of Shirpora Anantnag, has been arrested in connection with the case. The police have filed a case and seized all the recovered banned items. Further investigations are on.

The police said that a large quantity of contraband wildlife items have also been recovered from Jammu as part of the same operation.

--IANS

zi/arm

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features