J&K police seek public's help after arrest of culprits behind terror website

Srinagar, July 23 (IANS) Days after five persons were arrested for secretly working behind the blog site kashmirfight.wordpress.com, police said on Friday it has received inputs from several quarters about rumours floating around on the arrest and investigation of several accused persons in connection with the inquiry into the matter.

"Examination of individuals, records, documents and verification of facts and circumstances emerging from such examination suggests that a sizeable number of persons have variously transacted with one or more of the arrested accused persons," police said.

"It is understandable that some of these interactions are on account of genuine professional or allied requirements. To segregate the genuine from the fraudulent, cooperation from the members of the general public is solicited."

The police added that individuals could volunteer and provide their account of the interaction and transactions they have had with the accused persons.

"This way both sides, the investigating authority and the persons requiring to be further investigated would come to be decided speedily, efficiently and with minimum hassles. Besides seeking appointment with the chief investigating officer Miss Tanushree, SP East, concerned members of the public are also invited to email their information and request letters to aspeast-sgr@jkpolice.gov.in," police said.

