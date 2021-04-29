J&K Police to ensure movement of health workers, essential services

Srinagar, April 29 (IANS) Police in Kashmir was directed on Thursday to ensure hassle free movement of health workers and essential services during the lockdown.
Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir zone) said in tweet, "During the #LockdownPeriod, all the #Police Units have been directed to facilitate hassle free Movement of Doctors, Health Workers and Essential Services. For any assistance #Dial-112."
Jammu and Kashmir government has imposed 84-hour long lockdown in 11 districts starting on Thursday at 7 p.m till 7 a.m. on Monday.
J&K has recorded a steep surge in both the daily reported new Covid cases and deaths during the last one week.
--IANS
