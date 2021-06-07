J&K receives 9 oxygen generation plants from Germany

The state-of-the-art Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants, manufactured in Europe, were airlifted from Frankfurt by the Indian Air Force C-17 cargo plane on June 5 and delivered at the Srinagar Airport on Monday.

Srinagar, June 7 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir received a fresh consignment of nine medical oxygen generation plants on Monday, officials said.

The earlier consignment of seven plants was also brought in by the Indian Air Force on May 17.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the latter's personal intervention made it possible for J&K to receive 16 oxygen generation plants from Europe in such a short span of time.

"I express my sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister for his continuous efforts in taking care of the health and well-being of the people of J&K," Sinha said.

"Our goal is to augment medical supply across the UT with a vision to tackle any future health emergencies. Medical infrastructure capacities shall be upgraded across the board," the Lt Governor said.

Five of these new plants with a generation capacity of 4000 LPM will be installed at the hospitals in Kashmir division, while the remaining four with a generation capacity of 4400 LPM will be installed at hospitals in Jammu division.

At present, J&K has 40 functional medical oxygen generation plants and the latest additions will further enhance the availability of medical oxygen in the hospitals, raising the total capacity to more than 60,000 LPM.

--IANS

zi/arm