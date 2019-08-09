  1. Sify.com
  4. J&K Reorganisation Act gets President's approval

Last Updated: Fri, Aug 09, 2019 20:00 hrs
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday gave his approval to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which was passed by the Parliament in the recently concluded first session of the 17th Lok Sabha to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

Notwithstanding the controversy, the Bill was passed in the Parliament on Tuesday with the Lok Sabha giving its nod after a little over seven hours discussion. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha a day before.

