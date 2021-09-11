J&K reports 146 new Covid cases, 138 recoveries in a day

Officials said 146 tested positive, 25 from Jammu division and 121 from Kashmir division while 138 recoveries, 27 from Jammu division and 111 from Kashmir division division were reported.

Srinagar, Sep 11 (IANS) New cases once again outnumbered recoveries in J&K on Saturday where 146 new cases and 138 recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours.

No COVID related death was reported during the last 24 hours. So far, 4,412 people have been killed by coronavirus in J&K.

One confirmed case of black fungus was reported on Saturday. Till date, 46 cases of black fungus have been reported from the UT.

A total of 326,799 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 321,086 have recovered.

Total number of active cases is 1,301 out of which 229 are from Jammu division and 1,072 are from Kashmir division.

--IANS

sq/skp/