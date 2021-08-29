J&K reports 169 new Covid cases, 1 death in 24 hrs

Officials said 169 tested positive, 24 from Jammu division and 145 from Kashmir division while 103 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, 23 from Jammu division and 80 from Kashmir division.

Srinagar, Aug 29 (IANS) New cases outpaced recoveries in J&K on Sunday where 169 new cases, 103 recoveries and one Covid related death was reported during the last 24 hours.

One patient succumbed in Jammu division as the total number of people killed by coronavirus in J&K rose to 4,407.

A total of 44 cases of black fungus have also been so far reported from here.

So far a total of 325,148 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 319,465 have recovered.

Total number of active cases is 1,276 out of which 337 are from Jammu division and 939 are from Kashmir division.

--IANS

sq/skp/