J&K reports 1st 'Black Fungus' case from Jammu

Shashi Sodan, head of the microbiology department and presently also functioning as the principal government medical college hospital, Jammu told IANS: "Yes, we have a post COVID patient of black fungus admitted in the hospital.

Jammu, May 21 (IANS) The first case of 'Black Fungus' (Mucormycosis) was reported on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir from government medical college hospital in Jammu.

"This is the first confirmed case of Mucormycosis in J&K.

"The patient was operated upon and is now in the ICU. The patient reported with high blood sugar levels (900 mg/dL).

"It appears to be a highly compromised patient with steroid misuse which helped opportunistic fungal infection."

The ongoing COVID crisis has, so far, refused to relent in J&K although the number of new cases has declined, the number of daily deaths is become a serious challenge for the authorities.

--IANS

sq/in