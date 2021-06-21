J&K reports 362 new cases, 1,224 recoveries



Of the 362 new cases reported on Monday, 101 were from Jammu division and 261 from Kashmir division.

A total of 10 deaths -- 3 in Jammu division and 7 in Kashmir division -- were reported on Monday, taking the Union Territory's overall Covid death toll to 4,262.

One confirmed case of black fungus was reported on Monday, taking the total number of Mucormycosis cases reported from J&K to 25.