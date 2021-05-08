J&K reports 4,788 new Covid cases, 60 deaths

Srinagar, May 8 (IANS) With 4,788 new Covid cases and 60 deaths on Saturday the J&K's pandemic crisis spiralled out of control even though the authorities maintained that sufficient oxygen, ICU beds and vaccine doses are being made available to contain the infection.

Officials said that out of the 4,788 new cases , 1,529 are from Jammu division and 3,259 from Kashmir division.