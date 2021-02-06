J&K reports 65 new Covid cases, 88 recoveries

Jammu, Feb 6 (IANS) Recoveries continued to outnumber new Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with no Covid related death getting reported from anywhere in the Union Territory in the past 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that 88 people were discharged from different hospitals after recovery on Saturday, while 65 persons tested positive for the disease, including 15 from Jammu division and 50 from Kashmir division.