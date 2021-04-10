J&K reports highest single-day spike of 1,005 Covid cases

Jammu, April 10 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported the highest single-day spike of 1,005 Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 137,475, while six deaths in the last 24 hours mounted the Union Territory's Covid death toll to over 6,700.

J&K presently has 6,755 active cases, of which 2,101 are in Jammu division and 4,654 in Kashmir division.