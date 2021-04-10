J&K reports highest single-day spike of 1,005 Covid cases

Jammu, April 10 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported the highest single-day spike of 1,005 Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 137,475, while six deaths in the last 24 hours mounted the Union Territory's Covid death toll to over 6,700.
J&K presently has 6,755 active cases, of which 2,101 are in Jammu division and 4,654 in Kashmir division.
An official of the health department said that of the 1,005 cases reported on Saturday, 299 were from Jammu division and 706 from Kashmir division. On a positive note, 359 patients were discharged from different hospitals on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 128,691.
Of the six patients who succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, 5 were from Jammu division and 1 from Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/arm