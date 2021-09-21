J&K revenue official arrested while accepting bribe

Srinagar, Sep 21 (IANS) A patwari (revenue official) in J&K's Ganderbal district was arrested on Tuesday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000, a statement said.

"The ACB received a written complaint alleging therein that patwari of Dab Wakura village in Ganderbal district, namely Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, is demanding Rs 20,000 as bribe to issue the revenue extracts of land situated at Dab Wakura, Batpora Rab Rakhtar in favour of the complainant and thereafter, negotiation took place between the complainant and the patwari concerned and the matter was settled at Rs 15,000," the ACB statement said.