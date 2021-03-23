J&K school closed after 9 students test Covid positive

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 23rd, 2021, 16:25:22hrs
Srinagar, March 23 (IANS) Authorities on Tuesday shut a secondary level school in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district after nine students tested positive for Covid-19.

An official said the students of a higher secondary (10 plus 2) school tested positive during a mass testing campaign of teachers and students.

Authorities said the school would remain closed for the next five days as a preventive measure.

Of late, there has been a spurt in the Covid positive cases in the union territory.

The number of active cases that had come down to less than a 1,000 has again increased as more and more positive cases are being reported in the union territory.

