J&K sees 108 new Covid cases, no deaths

Jammu, Feb 25 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 108 new Covid cases and 59 discharges after recovery from different hospitals while no death was reported from anywhere during the last 24 hours.
An official bulletin said of the new cases, 31 were from the Jammu division and 77 from the Kashmir division.
So far, 126,201 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 123,426 have recovered while 1,955 have succumbed.
The number of active cases is 820 out of which 193 are from the Jammu division and 627 from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd