J&K sees 1,098 new cases, 17 deaths

Srinagar, June 9 (IANS) A total of 1,098 Covid cases and 17 deaths came to light in J&K on Wednesday during the last 24 hours.
Officials said that 324 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 774 from the Kashmir division while 2,102 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.
One more confirmed case of mucormycosis was reported, taking the total to 18.
As many as 303,749 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, out of which 279,779 have recovered, while 4,118 have succumbed.
Total number of active cases is 19,852 out of which 7,516 are from the Jammu division and 12,336 from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd