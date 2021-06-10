J&K sees 1,117 new Covid cases, 25 deaths

Srinagar, June 10 (IANS) A total of 1,117 new Covid cases and 25 deaths came to light on Thursday in J&K while 2,363 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.
Officials said 332 cases and 13 deaths were reported from the Jammu division, and 785 cases and 12 deaths from the Kashmir division.
So far, 304,866 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 282,142 have recovered, while 4,143 have succumbed.
The total number of active cases is 18,581 out of which 6,949 are from the Jammu division and 11,632 from the Kashmir division.
