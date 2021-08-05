J&K sees 128 new Covid cases, 83 recoveries, 1 death

Officials said 38 cases, 10 recoveries and one death was reported from the Jammu division, and 90 cases and 73 recoveries from the Kashmir division.

Srinagar, Aug 5 (IANS) New Covid cases outnumbered recoveries for the 5th consecutive day in J&K on Thursday with 128 new cases, 83 recoveries, and one death reported during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, two new cases of mucormycosis were reported, taking the total cases of black fungus in J&K to 37.

So far, 322,142 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 316,398 have recovered, while 4,386 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,358, out of which 553 are from the Jammu division and 805 from the Kashmir division.

