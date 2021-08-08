J&K sees 129 recoveries, 122 new cases, 3 deaths

Srinagar, Aug 8 (IANS) Recoveries overtook new Covid cases in J&K after more than a week on Sunday with 129 recoveries, 122 new cases and 3 deaths reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 47 recoveries, 43 cases, and two deaths were reported from the Jammu division, and 82 recoveries, 79 cases, and one death from the Kashmir division.