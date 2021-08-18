J&K sees 132 Covid recoveries, 100 new cases, 1 death

Srinagar, Aug 18 (IANS) Recoveries continued to remain ahead of new Covid cases in J&K on Wednesday with 132 recovering while 100 new cases and one death were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 32 discharges from hospitals, 26 cases, and one death were reported from the Jammu division, and 100 discharges, and 74 cases from the Kashmir division.