J&K sees 154 Covid recoveries, 145 new cases, 2 deaths

Officials said that 30 recoveries and 24 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 124 recoveries and 121 cases from the Kashmir division.

Srinagar, Sep 21 (IANS) Recoveries outpaced new Covid cases in J&K on Tuesday with 154 recoveries, 145 new cases, and 2 deaths reported during the last 24 hours.

Srinagar district reported 56 new cases during the last 24 hours which is the highest number in all the 10 districts of the UT.

So far, 328,214 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 322,345 have recovered, while 4,419 have succumbed. There are 46 black fungus cases so far.

The total number of active cases is 1,450, out of which 218 are from the Jammu division and 1,232 from the Kashmir division.

--IANS

sq/vd