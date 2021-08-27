J&K sees 166 new Covid cases, 76 recoveries, 1 death

Srinagar, Aug 27 (IANS) New Covid cases outnumbered recoveries in J&K on Friday while Srinagar district reported 57 new cases during the last 24 hours which was the highest single day number in recent months.

Officials said 166 new cases -- 44 from Jammu division and 122 from Kashmir division were reported, while 76 patients -- 36 from Jammu division and 40 from Kashmir division -- were discharged from hospitals, and one patient succumbed in Jammu division.