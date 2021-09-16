J&K sees 170 new cases in renewed Covid spurt

Srinagar, Sep 16 (IANS) J&K on Thursday saw a renewed Covid spurt with 170 new cases and 98 recoveries reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 41 cases and 12 recoveries were reported from the Jammu division and 129 cases and 86 recoveries from the Kashmir division.

Srinagar district reported 70 new cases as another area, where 8 members of a family tested positive, has been declared as micro-containment zone.