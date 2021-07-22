J&K sees 172 Covid recoveries, 84 new cases, 1 death

Srinagar, July 22 (IANS) Recoveries outnumbered new cases in J&K on Thursday as 172 patients recovered while 84 new cases and one death was reported during the last 24 hours.
Officials said that 51 recoveries, and 20 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 121 recoveries, 64 cases, and one death from the Kashmir division.
The number of black fungus cases stands at 35 so far.
As many as 320,340 people have been infected with coronavirus in the Union Territory, out of which 314,454 have recovered, while 4,373 have succumbed.
The total number of active cases is 1,513, out of which 613 are from the Jammu division and 900 from the Kashmir division.
