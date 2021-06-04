J&K sees 1,723 new Covid cases, 34 deaths

Srinagar, June 4 (IANS) J&K reported 1,723 new Covid cases and 34 deaths during the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.
A total of 599 cases and 13 deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 1,124 cases and 21 deaths from the Kashmir division while 2,731 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.
So far, 297,602 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 263,961 have recovered, with the toll has now crossed 4,000 to reach 4,026.
The total number of active cases is 29,615 out of which 10,612 are from the Jammu division and 19,003 from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd