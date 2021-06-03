J&K sees 1,801 new Covid cases, 29 deaths

Officials said that 554 cases and 15 deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 1,247 cases and 14 deaths from the Kashmir division while 2,694 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Srinagar, June 3 (IANS) J&K registered 1,801 new Covid cases and 29 deaths during the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

One confirmed case of black fungus was reported, taking the cumulative number of mucormycosis cases rose to 13.

So far, 295,879 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, out of which 261,230 have recovered, while 3,992 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 30,657 out of which 11,133 are from the Jammu division and 19,524 are from the Kashmir division.

--IANS

sq/vd