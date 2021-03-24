J&K sees 195 new Covid cases, active cases cross 1,500

Jammu, March 24 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir reported 195 new Covid cases, but no deaths, on Wednesday while the number of active cases crossed 1,500 due to the recent spurt.
An official bulletin said that there were 49 cases from the Jammu division and 146 from the Kashmir division while 92 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.
So far, 129,031 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 125,535 have recovered, and 1,983 people have succumbed.
The number of active cases is 1,513, out of which 357 are from the Jammu division and 1,156 from the Kashmir division.
