J&K sees 221 Covid recoveries, 88 new cases, 6 deaths

Srinagar, July 20 (IANS) Recoveries outnumbered new cases in J&K on Tuesday as 221 patients recovered, while 88 new cases and six deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
Officials said that J&K on Tuesday reported the lowest number of new cases ever since the second Covid wave started.
One more confirmed case of mucormycosis was reported, taking the total to 35.
As many as 320,112 people have been infected in J&K out of which 314,107 have recovered, while 4,371 have succumbed.
The total number of active cases is 1,634, out of which 691 are from the Jammu division and 943 from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd