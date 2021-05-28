J&K sees 2,803 new Covid cases, 56 deaths

Srinagar, May 28 (IANS) J&K on Friday reported 2,803 new Covid cases and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Officials said that 1,009 cases and 30 deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 1,794 cases and 26 deaths from the Kashmir division while 3,637 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.
So far, 284,431 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 239,254 have recovered, and 3,795 have succumbed.
The number of active cases is 41,382 out of which 16,142 are from the Jammu division and 25,240 from the Kashmir division.
