J&K sees 2,964 new Covid cases, 53 deaths

Srinagar, May 25 (IANS) After a day's decline, J&K again recorded a spike in Covid infections on Tuesday, at 2,964 cases, while there were 53 more deaths.

Officials said that 1,145 cases and 33 deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 1,819 cases and 20 deaths from the Kashmir division while 3,623 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.