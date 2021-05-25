J&K sees 2,964 new Covid cases, 53 deaths

Srinagar, May 25 (IANS) After a day's decline, J&K again recorded a spike in Covid infections on Tuesday, at 2,964 cases, while there were 53 more deaths.
Officials said that 1,145 cases and 33 deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 1,819 cases and 20 deaths from the Kashmir division while 3,623 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.
So far, 275,822 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 227,242 have recovered, while 3,662 have succumbed.
The number of active cases is 44,918 out of which 18,424 are from the Jammu division and 26,494 from the Kashmir division.
