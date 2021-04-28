J&K sees 3,023 new cases, 30 deaths as Covid situation worsens

Jammu, April 28 (IANS) The Covid situation worsened further in J&K on Wednesday as 3,023 new cases and 30 deaths were reported during last 24 hours.

Alarmed by the situation, authorities announced complete lockdown in 11 districts of J&K from 7 p.m. on Thursday to 7 a.m. on Monday.

Officials said of the new cases, 989 were in the Jammu division and 2,034 in the Kashmir division while 963 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.