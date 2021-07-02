J&K sees 331 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

Officials said that 77 cases and five deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 254 cases and one death from the Kashmir division.

Srinagar, July 2 (IANS) Recoveries continued to outnumber new Covid cases in J&K on Friday where 437 patients recovered while 331 new cases and 6 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

A total of 29 cases of black fungus have also been reported here so far.

As many as 316,291 people have been infected with coronavirus so far out of which 307,749 have recovered, while 4,333 have succumbed.

The number of active cases is 4,209 out of which 1,832 are from the Jammu division and 2377 from the Kashmir division.

--IANS

sq/vd