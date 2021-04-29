J&K sees 3,474 new Covid cases, 26 deaths; active cases cross 26K

Jammu, April 29 (IANS) The Covid situation continued to worsen unabated in J&K on Thursday as 3,474 new cases and 26 deaths occurred in last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the Union Territory to 26,144.

Officials said that of the new cases, 1,024 were from the Jammu division and 2,450 from the Kashmir division while 1,617 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.