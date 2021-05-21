J&K sees 3,848 new Covid cases, 43 deaths

Srinagar, May 21 (IANS) After nearly a fortnight, J&K saw a decline in Covid-related deaths, while the number of recoveries was more than the new cases on Friday.
The UT saw 43 deaths, 3,848 new cases and 4,466 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Officials said that there 1,442 cases and 27 deaths in the Jammu division and 2,406 cases and 16 deaths in the Kashmir division.
The number of people infected till date is 263,905 out of which 210, 547 have recovered, while 3,465 have succumbed.
The number of active cases is 49,893 out of which 20,601 are from the Jammu division and 29,292 from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd