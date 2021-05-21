J&K sees 3,848 new Covid cases, 43 deaths

Srinagar, May 21 (IANS) After nearly a fortnight, J&K saw a decline in Covid-related deaths, while the number of recoveries was more than the new cases on Friday.

The UT saw 43 deaths, 3,848 new cases and 4,466 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Officials said that there 1,442 cases and 27 deaths in the Jammu division and 2,406 cases and 16 deaths in the Kashmir division.