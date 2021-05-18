J&K sees 3,967 new Covid cases, 71 deaths

Srinagar, May 18 (IANS) Although the ongoing corona curfew brought down the number of new cases, yet the daily number of Covid related deaths remained unabated in J&K on Tuesday.

Officials said 71 more patients succumbed -- 39 in the Jammu division and 32 in the Kashmir division, taking the toll to 3,293, while 3,967 new cases were reported -- 1,704 from the Jammu division and 2,263 from the Kashmir division.