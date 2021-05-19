J&K sees 3,969 new cases, 62 deaths as Covid crisis continues

Srinagar, May 19 (IANS) The Covid crisis refused to relent in J&K as on Wednesday, 62 deaths and 3,969 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

There were 39 deaths in the Jammu division and 23 in the Kashmir division while 4,338 patients were discharged after recovery.

So far, 255,888 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 202,039 have recovered, and 3,355 have succumbed.