J&K sees 4,141 new Covid cases, 59 deaths

Srinagar, May 16 (IANS) As many as 59 Covid patients succumbed in different hospitals of J&K on Sunday taking the total number of people killed by the pandemic in the Union Territory to 3,149.

Officials said the fatalities comprised 31 in the Jammu division and 28 in the Kashmir division, while there were 4,141 cases, of which 1,690 were from the Jammu division and 2,451 from the Kashmir division.